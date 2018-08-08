Orlando office building near airport evacuated after chemical gets into ventilation

ORLANDO, Fla. - A six-story office building near Orlando International Airport was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after roofing chemicals got into the building's ventilation system, according to Orlando Fire Department officials.

Fire officials said the Citadel building at 5850 T G Lee Blvd. was undergoing some roofing work when a chemical bonding agent got into the building's HVAC system.

Firefighters said the building was evacuated and there were multiple people treated. Two patients were taken to an area hospital, officials said.

Orlando police were directing traffic around T G Lee Boulevard while the evacuation was ongoing.

