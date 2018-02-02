Orlando officer sees stars after being body slammed by suspect, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Romanian transient who was attempting to withdraw an amount of money that was so large the Secret Service got involved body slammed an officer who was trying to arrest him, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the United States Secret Service alerted Orlando police that a man dressed in all black, later identified as Narcis-Florin Cita, was attempting to withdraw a substantial amount of cash from an ATM at the Walmart on 5991 S. Goldenrod Road, the affidavit said.

An Orlando officer approached Cita as he was outside the store attempting to leave, and Cita tried to run away, but fell, according to the report. Police said Cita struggled as the officer attempted to restrain him, and then he lifted the officer up and slammed him down.

The officer's head, neck and shoulder area hit the pavement as a result of the body slam, according to the affidavit.

Police said Cita is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The injured officer got up and chased Cita as he ran through the parking lot, and another officer followed Cita in his vehicle until "Cita's body made contact" with the patrol vehicle and officers were able to arrest him, authorities said.

While Cita was being placed in handcuffs, the officer who had been body slammed made a comment that he was "seeing stars," according to the report. The officer also had an injury to his shoulder, a large knot on his head and appeared to be having difficulty standing upright, officials said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Records show Cita was charged with attempted first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and resisting without violence.

Because Cita is a Romanian citizen and a transient, his passport has been confiscated.

While officials did not indicate how much money Cita was accused of trying to withdraw from the ATM, the Secret Service did recently release a warning about a sophisticated cyber attack known as ATM "jackpotting."

According to the memo issued Jan. 26, criminals will install malicious hardware and/or software onto an ATM that will allow them to control the machine and force it to dispense "huge volumes of cash on demand."

"Criminals have been able to find vulnerabilities in financial institutions that operate ATM’s, primarily ATM’s that are stand-alone. The targeted stand-alone ATMs are routinely located in pharmacies, big box retailers, and drive thru ATMs. Criminals range from individual suspects to large organized groups, from local criminals to international organized crime syndicates," the warning reads.

CNN reports that these types of attacks have been a problem internationally for some time now, but only recently has it become a problem in the U.S., and officials received a tip that a coordinated attack on ATMs across the country could take place within the next two weeks.

Compromised ATMs can dispense up to 40 bills in 23 seconds.

