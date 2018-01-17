Orlando cop paid over $4,000 for hours she never worked, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer who at one time was honored for her work on the force is now the subject of a criminal investigation after lying on her time sheets about more than 100 hours she never worked, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

Records show the investigation into Officer Laurin Gantt's employment records began in October after the Orlando Police Department completed its internal investigation into the matter.

On June 13, Gantt, 35, requested an alternative duty status for personal reasons and was assigned to the department's Innovative Response to Improve Safety room, where officers monitor footage from surveillance cameras placed across the city.

Officials said Gantt, who was hired April 9, 2012, began her new assignment June 14 and was scheduled to work six 12-hour shifts and one eight-hour shift during a two-week pay period.

While reviewing Gantt's time sheet, officials said, they noticed suspicious entries.

For example, over a two-week period from June 17 to June 25, police investigators said Gantt was assigned to work 80 hours in the IRIS room. However, after a search of her computer and radio activity, they determined she actually only worked 50.5 hours during that time.

Investigators said their records show she didn't use her security card to gain access to the building for five of those days.

Orlando police investigators said they also obtained Gantt's cellphone records. Over the course of 12 days last summer, when she was supposed to be at work, she was making and receiving phone calls from her home, they said, and one day, her cellphone records showed she was in Jacksonville.

In all, investigators claim Gantt skipped out on 148 hours of work, costing taxpayers $4,411.88.

A grand jury indicted Gantt on Jan. 10 on charges of scheming to defraud and grand theft.

Police would not comment on the indictment, saying they are still conducting their own internal investigation.

They said she's currently on paid leave.

