Orlando officers injured in head-on crash, police say

Police: Driver of sedan failed to yield, drove into OPD cruiser's path

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people, including two officers, were injured in a head-on crash involving an Orlando Police Department cruiser, according to the police department.

Officials said the officers were heading south on John Young Parkway into the intersection of Colonial Drive around 2:40 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a white sedan turned left into the officers' path, hitting the cruiser.

According to police, the driver of the sedan did not have a green light and failed to yield.

The officers, who had someone in custody in their vehicle at the time of crash, were taken to a nearby hospital for various injuries, officials said.

The passenger who was in the cruiser at the time of the crash and the driver of the sedan were also hospitalized, police said.

The extent of their injuries were not immediately known, but police said no one suffered any injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released the name of the officers involved in the crash or said what charges, if any, the other driver could face. It's also unclear why the officers' passenger was in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

