Orlando police can't release video of 6-year-old girl's arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Although there is bodycam video showing a 6-year-old girl being arrested after a temper tantrum at school, Orlando Police Department officials said they can't release it to the public.

Wanda Miglio, a spokeswoman for Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, said student privacy issues prevent the department from releasing video showing Kaia Rolle's arrest at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy on Sept. 19.

Miglio wouldn't comment on whether the department reviewed the video before firing school resource officer Dennis Turner or to determine whether school officials wanted the child to be handcuffed.

Turner wrote in Kaia's arrest report that Beverly Stoute, whom he identified as an assistant principal, was the victim in the case and she wanted to press charges because Kaia kicked her on the legs and punched her arms several times.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Orlando charter school clarified that Stoute is actually a support staffer. A statement attributed to her and kindergarten teacher, LaTrice Smith, claims that they did not want to see Kaia taken into custody.

“We care about the well-being of our students. The officer’s statements are inaccurate. We did not ask for either student to be arrested neither did we want to pursue criminal charges,” the statement read.

Kaia was one of two students arrested at the school that day on unrelated misdemeanor battery charges. Details of the circumstances of the 6-year-old boy's arrest have not been released.

Meralyn Kirkland said her granddaughter's temper tantrum was a result of a sleep disorder. She was shocked when she heard about the arrest.

[READ: Grandmother outraged over child's arrest | Video shows officer who arrested children repeatedly tasing man]

"How do you do that to a 6-year-old child and because she kicked somebody?" Kirkland asked.

Although Kaia was fingerprinted and had her mugshot taken, State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced Monday that neither child would be prosecuted and she'd do everything in her power to get the arrests removed from their records in a timely fashion.

Hours later, Rolon said Turner had been fired for violating department policy, which requires an officer to get permission from a watch commander before arresting anyone under 12.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.