Orlando Police Chief John Mina running for Orange County sheriff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police Chief John Mina on Wednesday filed paperwork to run for Orange County sheriff in the upcoming election.

Current Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, who has served in the role since 2008, is running for Orange County mayor.

Mina joins retired OCSO Capt. Thomas Aaron Stroup and Walt Disney World security manager Jose "Joe" Lopez as candidates for sheriff. Mina filed as a no party affiliation candidate, while Lopez filed as a Democrat and Stroup filed as a Republican.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer appointed Mina to the role of police chief in 2014. Since he is running for sheriff, he will have resign from that role, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Mina plans to host an event at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Orange County Courthouse to officially announce his candidacy.

