Police kill man claiming to have gun at Orlando Regional Medical Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police on Monday shot and killed a man who claimed to have a gun at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Police Chief John Mina said.

Three officers shot the man, whose name has not been released, when he reached into his waistband as if he had a gun, Mina said. The man was not armed, Mina said.

More than 20 Orlando police units converged on the hospital at 52 W. Underwood St. when the man, who was taken to the hospital via ambulance for medical reasons, threatened medical staff, Mina said.

"He told staff that he had a gun and would shoot anyone who came near him," Mina said. "(Employees) did the right thing and notified law enforcement. ORMC did a great job."

Police tried to negotiate with the man, but Mina said they had to resolve the situation because nearby patients needed immediate medical attention.

"He was calm at first, but then he became aggressive," Mina said. "He said he would end it right then."

The man also made comments that he was a suspect in a homicide case, Mina said.

"We're not sure what he was talking about, but it involved someone close to him," Mina said.

Officials said the man made movements like was pulling a gun when he was shot and killed.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The officers who shot the man have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Orlando Health, the parent company of ORMC, tweeted earlier that the emergency department was locked down, but all other areas were operating, per usual.

The ER has returned to normal operating procedures.

