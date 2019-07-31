Orlando police investigate deadly shooting at Mill Creek Apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - Multiple Orlando police officers were investigating a homicide at Mill Creek Apartments Wednesday.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said one person is dead, two others were taken to the hospital including the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.

Crime scene taped off the entrance of the complex by the 5000 block of Commander Drive. Residents coming home were being turned away.

