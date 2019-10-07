Orlando police make arrest in Orlando double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after police say he shot two people Saturday.

Orlando police say they responded to the shooting just after midnight on the 1800 block of Gammon Lane in Orange County. Upon arrival, they found a woman shot in her abdomen area.

As first responders rushed the woman to the hospital via ambulance, she told authorities her cousin's boyfriend shot her because her son owed her cousin money, according to an arrest affidavit.

As authorities canvassed the home on Gammon Lane, they found several bullet holes, shell casings and another shooting victim. Police say the man had a gunshot wound in his arm and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The male shooting victim told authorities Aswad Isaiah Ford was the man behind the violent attack.

Police eventually found the 29-year-old in his car a few blocks from the shooting scene. Officers say after a search, they found a revolver in the car.

Ford is now facing a number of charges, including attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

