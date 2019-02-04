Orlando police say these people may help solve fatal shooting near Club Lit

Police are trying to identify this man for information about a Jan. 26 shooting outside Club Lit.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are asking for help identifying several people who they believe have valuable information about the people who fatally shot a 22-year-old man outside Club Lit last week and injured two others.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of North Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, where they found Keveon Smith with life-threatening injuries in the Bank of America building parking lot. Smith was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Keveon Smith, 22, was gunned down on Orange Avenue in Orlando Jan. 26, 2019.

Video released by Orlando police last week shows a man walking up to the victim outside Club Lit and hitting him in the head. As Smith starts to run away, three gunmen open fire on him. Multiple people were in the area and clearly witnessed the shooting, the video shows.

“As you can see, the victim was assaulted and while running away, three suspects opened fire on him,” Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said.

On Monday, police said they have no new information on the case. Police did release photos of three possible suspects along with two people police say may have valuable information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police or anonymously call into Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

