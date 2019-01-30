Orlando police searching for vehicle possibly involved in fatal downtown shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police released new video of the weekend shooting that left one dead and two injured as they seek the public’s help finding the accused shooter.



Officers responded to the 3300 block of North Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, where they said they found 22-year-old Keveon Smith with life-threatening injuries in the Bank of America building parking lot. Smith was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.



The video released by Orlando police Wednesday shows a man walking up to the victim and hitting him in the head. As Smith starts to run away, three gunmen open fire on him. Multiple people were in the area and clearly witnessed the shooting, the video shows.



“As you can see, the victim was assaulted and while running away, three suspects opened fire on him,” Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said.

Keveon Smith, 22, was gunned down on Orange Avenue in Orlando Jan. 26, 2019.

Authorities found two additional shooting victims, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, near Club Lit, a nightclub across the street from the Bank of America building. Those victims are in stable condition.Police also released a surveillance photo of a vehicle they believe was involved in the attack. The car is possibly a black Volkswagen Passat.

A black Volkswagen Passat was seen in the area of a Jan. 26 fatal shooting in downtown Orlando.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Pete Cadiz at 407-246-2900, or anonymous tips can be called into Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a reward from Crimeline.

