Police search for man accused of attacking woman walking her dog near Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department released a sketch of a man accused of attacking a woman walking her dog near Lake Eola.

Police said officers went to investigate at Cathcart Avenue around 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cathcart Avenue is north of Lake Eola.

Investigators said the victim told officers she was walking her dog and returning to her apartment when she saw a man behind her.

Authorities said she told police she thought he was heading into a different apartment.

The victim told officers as she was entering her apartment he pushed her door open and covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming, according to police.

Police said he attempted to push her into her apartment.

Investigators said the victim was able to scream to make enough noise until one of her neighbors came out.

The man left the area.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

