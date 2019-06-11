Orlando police search for man missing for nearly a month

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police continue to search for a man who has been missing since mid-May.

Police tweeted Monday that Jack Tyler Crane has been missing since May 14.

A $5,000 Crimeline reward is being offered for information that leads to Crane.

Crane drives a red 2009 Ford Focus with the Florida tag JHJ-L47.

Anyone with information aobut Crane's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

MISSING: Jack Tyler Crane has been missing since May 14, 2019. He drives a red 2009 Ford Focus with Florida tag JHJ-L47. A reward of up to $5,000 has been posted by @CrimelineFL. If you have ANY information, please call Crimeline at 407-423-8477. You can remain anonymous! pic.twitter.com/O4JTvAL6rF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.