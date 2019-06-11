News

Orlando police search for man missing for nearly a month

Jack Crane last seen May 14; $5,000 reward offered

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

Jack Crane.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police continue to search for a man who has been missing since mid-May.

Police tweeted Monday that Jack Tyler Crane has been missing since May 14.

A $5,000 Crimeline reward is being offered for information that leads to Crane.

Crane drives a red 2009 Ford Focus with the Florida tag JHJ-L47.

Anyone with information aobut Crane's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477. 

