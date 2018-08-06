Orlando police seek public's help in locating missing man

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 25-year-old man who has been missing since last month.

Police said Alexander Rodriguez was last seen in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Pine Street at around 3:30 p.m. on July 24.

He was last seen wearing a pink, short-sleeve V-neck shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, and was carrying a black drawstring bag with white horizontal stripes and the letter "B" on it.

Rodriguez is 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and sometimes wears glasses.

Police said he was possibly seen near the CVS on Aloma Avenue in Winter Park around 7 p.m. on July 24. He could be suffering from depression.

Anyone with information concerning Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

