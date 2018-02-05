Orlando shooting victim identified as high school student

ORLANDO, Fla. - The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning has been identified as a Lake Nona High School student.
Orlando police said they were notified of a suspicious incident around 12:50 a.m. when someone reported hearing gunshots near the 9200 block of Kensington Row Court and saw someone lying in the road.
Police identified the victim as K'vonte Dowe, 18, a student at Lake Nona High School.
Police did not provide any information about possible suspects.
