Orlando student awarded $100,000 scholarship at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert

ORLANDO, Fla. - One Orlando high school student won't have 99 problems when it comes to paying for his college tuition.

On Wednesday night, during Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, DJ Khaled announced a $100,000 scholarship for Evans High School senior Keshawn Morgan through BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Morgan, 17, was in the audience with other members of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida and had no idea that he was about to receive the surprise of a lifetime.

"Tonight, the person is in the building and he don't even know he's about to get a scholarship from Beyonce and Jay-Z, so this is a surprise," Khaled told the crowd.

As the Miami DJ and producer began listing the student's numerous accomplishments, shock washes over Morgan's face as he struggles to contain himself. By the time Morgan's name is announced, he and his friends and jumping and screaming uncontrollably.

"I can't even describe what I feel. It's amazing, I never would have thought -- $100,000. I want to be a lawyer and I just I can't believe I won this," Morgan said in a video posted on Beyonce's blog.

In addition to being in the top three of his senior class, he's also president of the Theatre Society, president of the Spanish Honor Society, a member of the UNICEF Club and Poetry Club.

A spokesperson from the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida said Morgan is being raised by his single mother, so the scholarship will help the family tremendously.

BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation plan to award scholarships to students chosen by the Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta, Miami, Arlington, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara and Seattle during the OTR II tour.

