Orlando takes part in Michael Bloomberg's American Cities Climate Change Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. - UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is taking major steps to keep Orlando green.

On Friday, Bloomberg along with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer took a tour at the Orlando Utilities Commission after the city was selected for the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Change Challenge.

Bloomberg started the program to help cut carbon emissions in U.S. cities. The reduction is equivalent of shuttering 10 coal-fired power plants and taking about 8.5 million cars off the roads.

The program will also provide each city participating in the challenge $2.5 million along with the technical assistance it needs to cut carbon emissions.

"Orlando stood out because they have some practical things that they were actually implementing that you can measure the results," Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg said climate action will also improve lives for millions of citizens around the country, through advancements in public transit, cleaner air and cheaper energy bills.

"That's why we created the American Cities Climate Challenge, to help cities meet their ambitious goals and curb emissions where it counts the most," Bloomberg said.

Dyer said he believes Orlando will continue to grow greener with the help of the challenge.

