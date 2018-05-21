Orlando to get $1.5 million in anti-terror funding

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando will receive $1.5 million in anti-terrorism funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, officials announced Monday.

U.S. representatives Val Demings, Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto, all of whom represent Central Florida, said the money comes from the agency's Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) program.

It's the first time since 2014 that Orlando will receive UASI funding, and it's the most funding the city will receive from the program since 2012.

"Thank goodness, this year our tireless advocacy has finally paid off. Every one of us, and every visitor to Central Florida, should feel safe while enjoying a day of fun or work, a night of entertainment or a morning of worship,” U.S. Rep. Val Demings said. “When Orlando first received UASI funding, I oversaw its use as Orlando’s chief of police. Now, as Orlando’s representative on the Homeland Security Committee, I am grateful and relieved that the Department of Homeland Security has revised the formula to consider all that Orlando has to offer and accurately respect the security challenges in America’s most-visited city."

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy said protecting the Orlando-area community should always be a top priority.

"As one of the nation’s most popular destinations, Orlando needs and deserves federal support to keep residents and visitors safe,” she said. “I’m proud to have successfully fought alongside Congresswoman Demings and Congressman Soto to bring this anti-terrorism funding back to Central Florida so local law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to prevent tragedies.”

In total, law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations in 32 cities around the nation, including Orlando, Tampa and Miami, will receive UASI funding this year.

Officials can use the funding to buy homeland security equipment, conduct training exercises, train and pay first responders and enhance security in order to protect high-profile locations, including stadiums, public transit and theme parks.

