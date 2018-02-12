Orlando to vote on Airbnb, short-term rental rules

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando city commissioners are expected to vote Monday on new rules to allow short-term rentals, like Airbnb, in all residential neighborhoods.

Commissioners are expected to amend the city code to allow homeowners to rent out their property for days at a time.

Under the proposal, the homeowner would have to stay with the guests and could only have one booking at a time.

Those interested in the program would also have to apply and pay a registration fee.

The vote is expected to happen during the regularly scheduled city council meeting at 2 p.m.

