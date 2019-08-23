Orlando woman's cat missing, coyote caught on camera

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman said she filed a report with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, after what she believes to be a coyote was seen in her yard the night her cat went missing.

Crystal Bertrand's cat, Clarissa, has been missing since Monday night, and video from her Ring home security camera has her very worried.

"She doesn't wander off, I know in my heart of hearts that she's gone," Bertrand said.

In it, you can see what the FWC has determined to be a coyote.

The video shows the coyote walking along the side of her house, headed to the front yard, where her cat was last seen.

Bertrand said her cat isn't the first one to go missing. Her neighbor's cat went missing a few weeks ago, and Bertrand says they also suspect a coyote.

Clarissa has been gone for a few days, and while Bertrand fears the worst, her goal is to get the word out and make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"My neighbor across the street is who told me that she suspected her cat was taken by a coyote a couple of weeks ago," she said.

