OrlandoUnited: Events commemorating two years since Pulse tragedy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two years after the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead, the city of Orlando continues to remember the victims. Here is a list of locations and events that will commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy:

Ringing of the Bells

First United Methodist Church - 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando, FL 32801

June 12 at noon

First United Methodist Church will host a public gathering for the ringing of 49 bells to honor each of the lives taken on June 12, 2016.

Acts of Love and Kindness from One Orlando Alliance

June 12

The One Orlando Alliance and Acts of Love and Kindness movement encourage participants to perform good deeds in memory of the Pulse nightclub massacre. Share your acts of kindness on social media by using the hashtag #ActLoveGive.

Sea to Sea Flag and Art Exhibit

Orange County Administration Office - 400 E. South Street, Orlando, FL 32801

June 12 - all day

The Sea to Sea flag is the world’s largest LGBTQ rainbow flag that was constructed in 2003 in Key West, Florida. On Tuesday, Orange County will feature a 25-foot section of the flag in a small exhibit on the first floor atrium of the administration building. A banner of the 49 victims and Pulse-related artwork will also be showcased.

Colonialtown Labyrinth

820 N. Ferncreek Ave., Orlando, FL 32803

Open from sunup to sundown

Spend some time remembering and reflecting at the rainbow Pulse memorial labyrinth that was installed at the Colonialtown Square last year.

Inspiration Orlando United - Mural

801 E. Washington St. / Exterior east wall of the historic Burton's Bar and Grille

Visit the Inspiration Orlando United mural to honor the Pulse victims. This artwork was created by artists Michael Pilato and Yuriy Karabash along with co-founder Chimene Hurst. It is a visual narrative of the compassion, kindness and unity displayed by The City Beautiful after the tragedy two years ago.

Orlando City Stadium - 655 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32805

June 12, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4 - 6 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium will open its doors Tuesday to allow fans to visit the 49 permanent #OrlandoUnited rainbow seats in Section 12.

Annual Remembrance Ceremony

Pulse Interim Memorial - 1912 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32806

June 12 at 7 p.m.

The onePULSE Foundation will host the Annual Remembrance Ceremony Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Pulse Interim Memorial. The ceremony will feature an hour-long program dedicated to the 49 victims, survivors, families, first responders and others who united in response to the shooting. This event is open to the public.

Pulse Memorial Exhibit

Orange County Regional History Center - 65 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801

Until Oct. 14

The Orange County Regional History Center is featuring a Pulse memorial exhibit titled "Another Year Passes: Orlando After the Pulse Nightclub Massacre" throughout Oct. 14. Admission to the History Center will be waived until Saturday to mark two years since the shooting.

Clean the World “Kindness Kits” Distribution

Clean the World - 2544 E. Landstreet Road, Orlando, FL 32824

June 12

Clean the World will participate in distributing 1,049 “Kindness Kits” as part of the second annual "Orlando United Day - A Day of Love and Kindness" in honor of the Pulse victims. Employees of Clean the World and Starbucks will distribute kits in the downtown Orlando Tuesday.

