Osceola County hosts job fair Friday at Heritage Park

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County is hosting another job fair on Friday in Kissimmee at Osceola Heritage Park.

The job fair is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the events center at 1901 Chief Osceola Trial in Kissimmee.

The county is hosting its second job fair in seven months to meet the growing community need for employment opportunities. Osceola County received an influx of evacuees from Puerto Rico last year after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory. Many Puerto Ricans have struggled to find well-paying jobs and permanent affordable housing.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency extended its transitional housing voucher program last week, which will allow thousands of Puerto Rican students living in Central Florida to complete the school year without the risk of becoming homeless.

On Friday, the Osceola County Human Resources Department will offer two free workshops to help with resume writing and interviewing skills at 8:30 a.m. and noon.

During a November job fair, county officials said more than 150 people were offered jobs on the spot and many others set up interviews.

County officials expect more than 1,200 people to come to Friday's job fair.

