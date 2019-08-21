Osceola deputy in court on citations connected to fatal crash

An Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy will appear in traffic court Wednesday on citations related to the crash she was involved in that killed a 34-year-old man in October. The hearing could result in her license being suspended for six months.

Troopers said Gloria Boccio was driving a marked Dodge Charger patrol car Oct. 5, 2018 eastbound on U.S. 192 when, for an unknown reason, she failed to slow down to accommodate for traffic stopped at a red light.

Boccio's patrol car slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck driven by Robert Johnston, the report said. The force of the crash pushed Johnston's truck into a Dodge Van, which then hit a Ford Focus, according to authorities.

Johnston died at an area hospital. His family received $200,000 from the county in January as part of a settlement.

Boccio was ticketed in May for careless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. She is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon on those citations.

If found guilty of careless driving that led to a fatality, Boccio could face a $1000 fine, lose her driving privilege for six months and be required to perform community service.

Boccio recently filed a motion to delay her traffic infraction hearing for careless driving. However, the hearing was still scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

According to the motion, Boccio's attorneys requested the delay because "negotiations and discovery are ongoing."

According to the report, Boccio applied her brakes at the very last second, bringing her speed down from 53 mph to 49 mph five seconds before hitting the victim's truck.

After the crash, Boccio was placed on paid administrative leave. After she was involved in another crash in November Boccio was reassigned to a role that does not require her to drive a patrol vehicle.

No one was injured in the November incident. Boccio was ticketed for an improper lane change.

