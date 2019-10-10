News

Osceola detectives say tip from citizen leads to arrest of man accused of armed burglary

The suspect was spotted on a surveillance camera

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a tip from a citizen led to the arrest of a man accused of burglarizing a home on North Goodman Road.

This past Wednesday, deputies shared photos of the man accused of robbing the home.

This is just east of Westside Boulevard and about 2 miles south of U.S. 192.

Surveillance footage shows armed burglar in Osceola County

Investigators said the victim told deputies he found his home had been burglarized and a gun was missing.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim checked his surveillance video system and saw a man wearing work-style utility clothing in his home.

On Oct. 10, detectives said a citizen who saw the story identified him as Anthony Sanchez-Rosa. 

Deputies said detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Sanchez-Rosa and contacted him at his work.

Investigators said he tried to run, but he was caught.

The Sheriff's Office said he did not cooperate with the investigation.

Sanchez-Rosa was transported to the Orange County Jail for resisting without violence and an active warrant for armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm and grand theft. according to the Sheriff's Office.

He is being held on $18,000 bond. 

 

