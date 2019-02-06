Outdoor events, festivals dominate weekend activities around Central Florida

Warm temperatures are back and rain chances are low this weekend. That makes for a great excuse to get outside and enjoy these events happening around Central Florida this weekend.

From the looks of this list, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

FreeImages.com/Jerry Attrick

Apopka BBQ Showdown

Starting Friday, Feb. 8, the competition is on for the best barbecue at the Apopka BBQ Showdown.

The Northwest Recreation Complex will be smelling delicious when professional and backyard cook teams light their grills and cook up barbecue, steak and chili.

There’s free admission with food and drinks for purchase.

Daytona Speedweeks

Race fans get excited, Daytona’s annual Speedweeks starts this weekend and runs until Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway.

Watch different race series, sample beers at the beer festival and explore garages, meet drivers and watch live entertainment in the fanzone.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

DeLand Craft Beer Festival

With more than 100 breweries and 400 different beers, historic Downtown DeLand will be alive with the 10th annual DeLand Craft Beer Festival.

For $40 you can drink unlimited beer, wine, mead and spirit samples. There will be live music by Ancient Sun, demonstrations by local artisans and lessons from craft beer experts.

Orlando Taco Festival

While it’s not taco Tuesday, it is a weekend full of tacos.

The Drive Shack on Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando will have 75 varieties of tacos available for $3 each from 30 of the area’s best restaurants, food trucks and eateries.

To go along with your tacos, you can enjoy a build-your-own margarita bar, a mojito bar, tequila sampling, chili pepper eating contest, live entertainment, kids zone and more.

iStock/Freder

Osceola County Fair

On Friday, Feb. 8, the Osceola County Fair kicks off its 75th Anniversary event.

Put on your boots and bling and head out to enjoy carnival rides, fair food, livestock shows and other entertainment events.

The fair runs until Feb. 17. Hours and ticket prices vary by day. Visit osceolacountyfair.com for detailed information.

Getty Images The sign at the entrance to SeaWorld in Orlando (File photo: Matt Stroshane/Getty Images).

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival

Starting this weekend, SeaWorld will host its Seven Seas Food Festival, where you can sample international street food and drinks while you make your way around the park.

Each Saturday and Sunday until May 5, there’s a concert included with park admission an array of different bands including The Fray, Sugar Ray, Flo Rida, Lee Brice and more.

Click here for the concert schedule.

Universal Orlando Mardi Gras

Get in the Mardi Gras spirit when a parade of floats, dancers and countless amounts of beads take over the streets of Universal Orlando. The celebration kicks off Saturday, Feb. 9 and runs until April 4.

On select nights you can attend concerts from some of the biggest names in music like Macklemore, Pitbull, Dan + Shay and more.

Click here for the full schedule of concerts.

Courtesy: Lakeride Winery website

Winefest

Celebrate wine and sample this year’s harvest with the 29th Annual Winefest at Lakeridge Winery in Clermont from Feb. 8 to 10.

Visit the popular wine and cheese bar that also features live entertainment.

To go along with your wine sampling, there will be live music as well as crafts from local artists and crafters.

To purchase the $10 tickets and see the full schedule of events, visit lakeridgewiner.com.

Winter Garden Blues & BBQ Festival

Head out to downtown Winter Garden to pair award-winning local BBQ with blues and roots musicians.

This annual events is Saturday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 10 p.m. It’s free to attend with BBQ available for purchase.



