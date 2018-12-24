Over 100 gather at visitation, funeral for Boone High student shot to death

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 100 people attended a visitation and funeral service on Sunday for a Boone High School student who was shot to death as he walked to school last week.

Alejandro Vargas Martinez was only 15 years old and was known and loved by so many people.

News 6 spoke Sunday with the victim's aunt, who made an emotional plea after his funeral.

"Alex was such a great kid," she said. "There’s no word to describe how Alex was. Please stop the violence."

She said her nephew was full of life, loved his family and was a good kid.

Tyron Browder, Martinez's former teacher, was also at the funeral.

"We tried to make it as joyous as possible, even though it was very difficult," Browder said. "He has touched a lot of lives."

Browder said he taught Martinez in the eighth grade at Conway Middle School.

"He’s the kind of kid I wouldn’t mind my son being like," Browder said.

Orange County sheriff's deputies said they're working tirelessly to find the gunman. At this time, no one has been arrested in the case, and deputies haven't yet released details on a motive or said if Martinez was targeted.

Martinez was shot dead Tuesday morning on Waldo Street near Kaley Avenue.

The next day, deputies released video of a car of interest they said was seen driving nearby before the shooting happened.

Martinez would have turned 16 next week.

There is a $10,000 cash reward being offered to anyone who can help deputies make an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

