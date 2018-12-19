Surveillance video shows 'vehicle of interest' in Boone student's shooting death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies on Wednesday released surveillance video of a vehicle they believe could be connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot while walking to Boone High School.

The video shows the four-door sedan making a U-turn in a residential area before the shooting happened. A $10,000 Crimeline reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Deputies have not released information on where the car was seen or if the person or people who were in the car are the same people responsible for Alejandro Vargas Martinez's murder.

Authorities said Martinez, 15, was walking to school along Waldo Street near Kaley Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when someone shot him. Friends and family described him as a caring, energetic teen who loved his family.

Martinez’s uncle said the teen was like his son and he said whoever shot the boy is a coward.

“Only God knows why he does things, I’m just asking for God to do justice," Alberto Vargas said. "If you saw something, if you know something, say it, don't be afraid."

He also his nephew’s cellphone was stolen.

Tyrese Nunally said he goes to Boone High School. He said Martinez was well-liked and popular.

"It happened so close to Christmas at a time where everybody wants to be together and with family," Nunally said.

Nunally said he’s angry someone opened fire shooting and killed his friend.

"He was just a sweet little kid, just trying to go to school every day, trying to get his education and someone just took that away from him," Nunally said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for funeral expenses and a memorial fund has been established by Orange County Public Schools.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the video is asked to call to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.