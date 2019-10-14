Overturned dump truck slows traffic on westbound SR 528 in Orange County

Dump truck overturns on State Road 528 near Semoran Boulevard.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Traffic is slowed in Orange County due to a dump truck that overturned on State Road 528.

Traffic cameras showed the truck overturned on westbound 528 near Semoran Boulevard Monday around 10 a.m.

Cameras showed at least two lanes of traffic blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

