Oviedo City under boil water advisory

The city's potable water system experienced drop in water pressure

OVIEDO, Fla. - According to officials, the city of Oviedo suffered an electrical issue Sunday at the AM Jones Water Treatment facility.

The issue resulted in a loss of pressure to the community, supplying the city with limited water Sunday morning.

According to Seminole County officials, there were roughly 40,000 customers in the area that was affected.

Officials have confirmed that the water pressure has been restored to normal levels. 

"A precautionary boil water notice will be necessary for 48 hours because the pressure dropped below 20 psi. The boil water notice is standard procedure in a low pressure situation and required by FDEP. The cause is still being determined," said Bryan Cobb, city manager.

 

 

 

 

