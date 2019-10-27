Oviedo City under boil water advisory

iStock/Elenathewise

OVIEDO, Fla. - According to officials, the city of Oviedo suffered an electrical issue Sunday at the AM Jones Water Treatment facility.

The issue resulted in a loss of pressure to the community, supplying the city with limited water Sunday morning.

According to Seminole County officials, there were roughly 40,000 customers in the area that was affected.

Officials have confirmed that the water pressure has been restored to normal levels.

"A precautionary boil water notice will be necessary for 48 hours because the pressure dropped below 20 psi. The boil water notice is standard procedure in a low pressure situation and required by FDEP. The cause is still being determined," said Bryan Cobb, city manager.

ALERT: @OviedoCityGov has suffered an electrical issue at the A M Jones Water Treatment facility. Most of the City of Oviedo has limited water service.

Roughly 40,000 customers in this service area. A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for affected customers. pic.twitter.com/ubICanUzxT — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) October 27, 2019

Seminole Co. Emergency Mgmt working with Oviedo Med Center and FL Hospital Oviedo ER to make certain of ample water for drinking/emergency services. Fire tanker trucks moved into area. Oviedo Public Works has 1 pump working and is quickly restoring pressure to the lines. — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) October 27, 2019

