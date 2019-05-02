WATCH LIVE: Pair of decomposed bodies found in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after two decomposed bodies were found on West Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were responding to a "man down" call in the 3900 block of West Orange Blossom Trail around 1:35 p.m. Thursday when they found two bodies with obvious signs of decomposition.

The victims' names have not been released.

An investigation into their deaths is ongoing, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.

