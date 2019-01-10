Palm Bay police investigating shooting

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are investigating reports of a shooting in a northwest neighborhood.
The condition of the wounded person or what led to the shooting was not immediately known.
The shooting was reported about 1:50 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 700 block of Furth Road, just east of Jupiter Boulevard, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.
Police said the area is secure.
An investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.
