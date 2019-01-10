Palm Bay police investigating shooting

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are investigating reports of a shooting in a northwest neighborhood.

The condition of the wounded person or what led to the shooting was not immediately known.

The shooting was reported about 1:50 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 700 block of Furth Road, just east of Jupiter Boulevard, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Police said the area is secure.

An investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

