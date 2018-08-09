Palm Bay resident shoots, kills pit bull after it attacked another dog

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay resident shot and killed a pit bull after it attacked another dog in the household Wednesday morning, police said.

About 10 a.m., police went to the 2600 block of Tivoli Avenue in the southwest area of Palm Bay, north of San Filippo Drive. The residents said the pit bull attacked the other dog in the household, which is why the shots were fired.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve Bland said no charges will be filed in the case because the shooting was in defense of the other dog.

No information was available about the injuries the other dog suffered.

