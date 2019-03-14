Palm Coast church devastated after trailer stolen

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Flagler County church is asking for help after someone stole the church trailer.

The trailer was reported stolen on Tuesday morning from the First Baptist Church of Palm Coast near Commerce Boulevard.

April McHone is a member of the church and said she learned about the theft from a member of her church singing group.

“I got a text that said ‘I’m very sorry to tell you ladies that our trailer was stolen’,” Mchone said.

According to a police report filed, the trailer usually sits in the church’s back parking lot, but when the owner arrived to church she said it was missing.

Mchone said the theft has left the congregation stunned.

“The fact that you would go onto a church property and you would steal something in a church parking lot, that was shocking,” McHone said.

The trailer contained band equipment including speakers, mixers, CDs, and church merchandise worth thousands of dollars.

The Palm Coast mother said while the trailer may not be worth much the items inside were valuable to the group.

McHone said while there is little hope someone will come forward she hopes someone recognizes the trailer.

“They had broken the lock, they had taken the lock so there is no fingerprints, they had taken the trailer, everything in it.”

Meanwhile, McHone is looking for answers while trying to move forward with a will to forgive.

“We would love to get everything back and that would be great but if that is not in God’s timing or what God wants, then we will be OK with that,” Mchone said.

Donations for the singing group can be made here.

Description of the trailer:

Florida plate: 9247TN.

Spare wheel on the front.

A Blue Line flag sticker on the back.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.