Palm Coast Urgent Care doctor investigated on allegations of inappropriate behavior

PALM COAST, Fla. - Authorities are investigating several claims against a Palm Coast physician accused of acting inappropriately toward patients, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office is working with the Florida Department of Health to investigate the claims against Palm Coast Urgent Care physician Florence R. Fruehan.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Fruehan had a run-in with authorities in 2006, when a patient alleged that he examined her inappropriately, but the sexual battery charges were eventually dropped.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said his deputies are taking the investigation very seriously.

"This is a nightmare for any patient and the allegations are very serious," Staly said. "The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the allegations against Dr. Fruehan."

As a result of the investigation, the FDOH has placed an emergency restriction order against Fruehan effective immediately, the Sheriff's Office said.

The restriction order prevents Fruehan from treating or interacting with any female patients without being accompanied by another health care professional currently in possession of a clear and active license with the FDOH, officials said.

Investigators are asking any patient who feels they may have had an inappropriate experience with Fruehan to file a formal complaint by calling 386-313-4911.

