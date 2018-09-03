Paramedic jumps out of helicopter to rescue kayakers in Florida lagoon

OAK HILL, Fla. - A flight paramedic jumped from a helicopter into the Mosquito Lagoon to rescue four kayakers -- two women and two children -- who were lost, Volusia County sheriff's officials said.

The rescue happened Sunday night near Canaveral National Seashore.

According to the Voluisa County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Air One assisted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with the missing kayakers.

The foursome was found by the Air One crew in the middle of the lagoon, west of Canaveral National Seashore. Due to low tide, however, the FWC boat could not reach the kayakers.

Flight paramedic Matt Brunelle decided to jump into the lagoon to help them, and he pulled the kayakers about a quarter of a mile to the FWC’s boat.

The children were put on the boat, which also towed the kayaks, one holding the women and the other containing Brunelle, to JB's Fish Camp.

No one was injured.

"All ended well, except for Brunelle capsizing the kayak during his attempt to get in. (He) still gets a 10/10 for effort. Great job!" the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

