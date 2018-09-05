Passerby finds body on side of Orange County road

ORLANDO, Fla. - A passerby discovered a body on the shoulder of an Orange County road, prompting a death investigation.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the man's body was found around 4 a.m. Wednesday along Boggy Creek Road near Airport Drive.

The victim, believed to be a Hispanic man who was about 40 years old, suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Homicide and forensics investigators were called to the scene.

Boggy Creek Drive is closed between Airport Park Drive and Richard E. Johnson Road.

