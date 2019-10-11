Pastor, radio host accused in child sex case granted bond

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A pastor and popular radio host accused of abusing a girl for years has been granted bond.

A judge ordered Friday afternoon that 59-year-old Rev. Bryan Fulwider's bond be set at $700,000.

The order comes one day after the defense team for Fulwider argued in court that he should be granted bond because he has deep ties to the community and is not considered a flight risk.

Fulwider was arrested Oct. 1 in Winter Park on charges of sexual battery by a person who is in a position of custodial authority to a person less than 18 years of age.

Police said Fulwider met the victim at First Congregational Church of Winter Park, where he was a pastor, and the abuse began when she was 14 years old and lasted until she turned 18.

The alleged abuse happened at church, in vehicles, in hotel rooms and during church trips, records show.

Since his arrest, the "Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise Guys" show on WMFE, which Fulwider co-hosted, has been put on hiatus.

Fulwider spoke in court Thursday about what he would do if he's released.

"I plan to restore my name and work to take care of the things I need to take care of, do the work I can," Fulwider said.

The order states that Fulwider should not have any contact with the alleged victim or their family. Among other release conditions, Fulwider must surrender his passport to the clerk of court during the pendency of his case, cannot travel outside of Seminole and Orange counties and should have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, the motion states.

