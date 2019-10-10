Pastor, radio host accused in child sex case to appear in court

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A pastor and popular radio host accused of abusing a girl for years will appear in court Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing.

Rev. Bryan Fulwider, 59, was arrested Oct. 1 in Winter Park on 30 counts of sexual battery by a person who is in a position of custodial authority to a person less than 18 years of age.

Police said Fulwider met the victim at First Congregational Church of Winter Park, where he was a pastor, and the abuse began when she was 14 years old and lasted until she turned 18.

The abuse happened at church, in vehicles, in hotel rooms and during church trips, records show.

Since his arrest, the "Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise Guys" show on WMFE, which Fulwider co-hosted, has been put on hiatus.

Before Thursday's hearing, a motion was filed to disqualify Fulwider's defense attorney. It's unclear if that motion will be discussed Thursday afternoon.

Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

