Pedestrian bridge installation to close stretch of Colonial Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Installation of a new pedestrian bridge in Orlando will close a major roadway over the weekend.

A stretch of West Colonial Drive from Orange Avenue to Garland Street will be shut down from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

[VIEW: Traffic notice with detour information]

It's all a part of the city's bicycle beltway, which will connect trailways around Orlando.

"This is a critical part of completing that beltway," Orlando Transportation Director Billy Hattaway said. "They'll actually roll the truss out across Colonial, and then they'll have two cranes to lift it into place."

The bridge will be 24 feet high and 230 feet across.

The project is projected to cost $9.2 million.

For people using the nearby LYNX bus station, the new pedestrian bridge cannot come soon enough.

"We'll use it a lot because we have to come over this way to catch the bus a lot," Serena Cleveland said.

"It can get really dangerous," Lisa Lovette said. "I've driven it and I've almost gotten sideswiped out there, so it can get really dangerous."

The pedestrian bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2019.

