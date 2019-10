ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed Saturday after being struck by a vehicle at the entrance of the Sun Ridge Condominiums, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An entrance to the condominiums was blocked off as the crash was investigated.

