Pedestrian killed crossing US 192 in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing U.S. 192 in Kissimmee Wednesday night.

The crash was reported at 11:25 p.m. at U.S. 192 and Liberty Commons Boulevard when Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver of a Kia SUV struck Angel Pagan, 60, of Kissimmee.

Pagan was attempting to cross US 192 within the crosswalk when he was struck, according to the crash report.

Pagan was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he died.

A witness told News 6 the victim had just left the Wawa gas station before he was hit.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers are asking any witnesses who may have seen the crash to contact the FHP at 407-737-2213.

