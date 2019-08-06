People are texting their 'number neighbor' and the responses are hilarious

ORLANDO, Fla. - The internet has done it again with the "number neighbor" challenge.
You've probably seen it on social media: People texting someone whose phone number is just like theirs, but the last digit is off by one, then posting their responses online.
[RELATED: Remember these? A look back at some of the worst internet challenges of all time | #FloridaManChallenge: What trouble did Florida Man get into on your birthday?]
According to Mashable.com. the challenge was inspired by a Twitter trend. But this isn't the first time it has made its rounds.
We first saw it in 2008, when the term "text door neighbor" was coined. In 2016, it came back around when people began texting the number below theirs to strike up a conversation, the website said.
[MORE: People are asking parents how to microwave a whole turkey and the responses are hilarious | This new internet trend is oddly satisfying]
It again captivated the internet last week when a Twitter user posted screenshots of a conversation with his number neighbor that went viral.
It didn't go exactly as he'd hoped.
one time i tried texting my phone number neighbor and he sucked so much pic.twitter.com/M5p1oX84wV — ryan (very cute and funny) (@ryanlavalleee) July 30, 2019
He then challenged other Twitter users to text their number neighbors and share their conversations. Of course, they delivered.
everyone text your phone number neighbor and tell us what they say — ryan (very cute and funny) (@ryanlavalleee) August 1, 2019
And some of their responses are absolutely hilarious.
Never been k’d by an inmate before#numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/MjEkmwp5eB — laura (@laura_shoop) August 4, 2019
yalllll, look at my number neighbor😂😂😂 #numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/IgYVf0l91I — ShayMillionaire 💰 (@xoxomonaelove) August 3, 2019
Somebody come get their father #numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/MNksVNOkqo — A ♡ (@AllyFabrizio) August 3, 2019
this really wasn’t what I was expecting💀💀 #numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/05cEkPvItn — annalise wooster (@annalisewooster) August 3, 2019
My #numberneighbor and I started on a pretty great note 😂 pic.twitter.com/6wLlD6Jh3t — hello there🤘🏼 (@Cookie99Brookie) August 3, 2019
My #numberneighbor are going to Area 51 together lmao pic.twitter.com/a98lQNIa7g — Elizabeth (@liztomlinson02) August 3, 2019
Well this escalated quickly 😂 #numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/mPKi4lw05R — kristen hughes🐢 (@kristen_h0304) August 2, 2019
Rekindling an old flame #numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/YBf3W9E8ts — bad take james (@futtywap) August 2, 2019
someone doesn’t know how to have fun smh #numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/QvHvKwubyq — fern🦄 (@adnanrefrmrz) August 3, 2019
I think my number neighbour blocked me 😂 #numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/x76D5lpZf1 — Aqua_Chronix (@Chronix_) August 3, 2019
We had ourselves a hehaw of a time. 😂#numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/X8E0Kg0mO0 — 🗣Gon'Zo🏳️🌈 (@ZyGlizzy02) August 3, 2019
Some people have even taken it a step further, texting multiple number neighbors.
For example, if their number is 555-555-5555, they've probably texted 555-555-5554, 555-555-5556 and so forth and so on. And now they're basically one big happy family.
im apart of a #numberneighbor groupchat pic.twitter.com/JC2QVOeCL6 — megan ashley (@himeganashley) August 2, 2019
Others are still waiting on their number neighbor to make the first move.
Me patiently wait for my #numberneighbor to text me first pic.twitter.com/5hNEpYCKRC — Highlight (@HilightOfficial) August 3, 2019
THIS IS GREAT! THANK YOU TWITTER! #numberneighbor pic.twitter.com/6kLEKGgOyn — Chelsea (@Dont_sas_me_hoe) August 3, 2019
Me watching everyone else have fun with their number neighbours 😂#numberneighbor #numberneighbour pic.twitter.com/8nY8Ub4opq — sa (@MarcInTheCity) August 3, 2019
Have you received a text from your number neighbor? Maybe you were first to text them. Let us know in the comments below how the conversations went.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.