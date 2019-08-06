People are texting their 'number neighbor' and the responses are hilarious

ORLANDO, Fla. - The internet has done it again with the "number neighbor" challenge.

You've probably seen it on social media: People texting someone whose phone number is just like theirs, but the last digit is off by one, then posting their responses online.

[RELATED: Remember these? A look back at some of the worst internet challenges of all time | #FloridaManChallenge: What trouble did Florida Man get into on your birthday?]

According to Mashable.com. the challenge was inspired by a Twitter trend. But this isn't the first time it has made its rounds.

We first saw it in 2008, when the term "text door neighbor" was coined. In 2016, it came back around when people began texting the number below theirs to strike up a conversation, the website said.

[MORE: People are asking parents how to microwave a whole turkey and the responses are hilarious | This new internet trend is oddly satisfying]

It again captivated the internet last week when a Twitter user posted screenshots of a conversation with his number neighbor that went viral.

It didn't go exactly as he'd hoped.

one time i tried texting my phone number neighbor and he sucked so much pic.twitter.com/M5p1oX84wV — ryan (very cute and funny) (@ryanlavalleee) July 30, 2019

He then challenged other Twitter users to text their number neighbors and share their conversations. Of course, they delivered.

everyone text your phone number neighbor and tell us what they say — ryan (very cute and funny) (@ryanlavalleee) August 1, 2019

And some of their responses are absolutely hilarious.

My #numberneighbor and I started on a pretty great note 😂 pic.twitter.com/6wLlD6Jh3t — hello there🤘🏼 (@Cookie99Brookie) August 3, 2019

My #numberneighbor are going to Area 51 together lmao pic.twitter.com/a98lQNIa7g — Elizabeth (@liztomlinson02) August 3, 2019

Some people have even taken it a step further, texting multiple number neighbors.

For example, if their number is 555-555-5555, they've probably texted 555-555-5554, 555-555-5556 and so forth and so on. And now they're basically one big happy family.

Others are still waiting on their number neighbor to make the first move.

Me patiently wait for my #numberneighbor to text me first pic.twitter.com/5hNEpYCKRC — Highlight (@HilightOfficial) August 3, 2019

Me watching everyone else have fun with their number neighbours 😂#numberneighbor #numberneighbour pic.twitter.com/8nY8Ub4opq — sa (@MarcInTheCity) August 3, 2019

Have you received a text from your number neighbor? Maybe you were first to text them. Let us know in the comments below how the conversations went.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.