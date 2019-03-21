Strange Florida

#FloridaManChallenge: What trouble did Florida Man get into on your birthday?

Search 'Florida Man,' your birthday to find out

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new trend is taking social media by storm and, of course, Florida Man is right at the center of it.

[STRANGE FLORIDA: Florida man learns hard way he stole laxatives, not opioidsFlorida man jailed for attacking man in 'Minions' costume]

More News Headlines

According to a tweet that's gone viral, the Florida Man Challenge started with a Tumblr post telling people to search "Florida man," followed by their birthday and see what headline came up in the results.

Since Florida Man never takes a day off, pretty much anyone can have fun with this one -- and they have. 

[MORE: Florida man accused of throwing pancake batter faces battery chargeFlorida man in Spider-Man mask steals bottles from liquor store, deputies say]

See some of the results below, and then do your own Google search and post your results in the comment below.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.