FloridaManChallenge: What trouble did Florida Man get into on your birthday?

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new trend is taking social media by storm and, of course, Florida Man is right at the center of it.

According to a tweet that's gone viral, the Florida Man Challenge started with a Tumblr post telling people to search "Florida man," followed by their birthday and see what headline came up in the results.

this idea came from @ gandalfsoda on tumblr!!! pic.twitter.com/wCouGZuYjA — swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 20, 2019

Since Florida Man never takes a day off, pretty much anyone can have fun with this one -- and they have.

See some of the results below, and then do your own Google search and post your results in the comment below.

LOL um...this is what you get when you Google 'Florida Man' and my date of birth:



"Florida Man Arrested After Calling 911 to Get Ride to Hooters"



Why not take the #floridamanchallenge with me? 😁 — Jason - Mid-Life Gamer Geek (@GeekMid) March 21, 2019

Best challenge of 2019 so far.

Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window. #floridaman #floridamanchallenge pic.twitter.com/pK8QLCuKS6 — PACK MA'S (@PACKMAS2) March 21, 2019

#FloridaManChallenge



I gotta move outta this state mang 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TW24eWjh6P — ScottyMontana (@1scottymontana) March 21, 2019

Florida man accused of cutting off penis of ex-girlfriend's boyfriend (Oct 19) #FloridaMan #Floridamanchallenge — Grace Paine Terzian (@GracePTerzian) March 21, 2019

