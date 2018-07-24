Pepperidge Farm recalls Goldfish crackers for salmonella contamination

Say it isn't so. Goldfish crackers have joined the growing list of foods being recalled lately.

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers due to potential presence of salmonella.

Pepperidge Farm was notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that the whey powder used in four varieties of crackers is subject to a recall.

The crackers included in the recall are:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The crackers were distributed nationally and no illnesses have been reported.

If you've purchased these products, you should not eat them. Discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

See chart for more details or visit www.pepperidgefarm.com/goldfishupdate.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.