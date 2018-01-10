Person shot during attempted robbery near UCF campus, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a person was shot during an attempted robbery at Shamrock Liquors at 12046 Collegiate Way on Tuesday night.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said bystanders saw what was happening at a busy intersection near the University of Central Florida, intervened and held the person until deputies arrived.

Additional details about the shooting weren't immediately known, but deputies said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said.

