Pilot flying to Orlando has eyes burned by laser

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A pilot flying a West Jet aircraft from Canada to the Orlando International Airport had his eyes burned by green laser light, according to an incident report from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

A Federal Aviation Administration employee said the plane was 10,000 feet in the air above Sanford when the the pilot was hit by the green laser.

The FAA said the inicdent happened around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The Boeing 737 landed safely in Orlando.

During the laser attack, the crew could not determine where the laser was coming from due to a risk of exposure, according to the FAA.

The FAA employee told investigators after the attack they could see a green light coming from Covington Drive in Deltona.

The crew was not certain if this was the location where the laser came from, according to the incident report.

The incident report shows the pilot has been put on medical leave and will be evaluated in the upcoming days.

This past Sunday, a Volusia County deputy responded to a home on Covington Drive in reference to the laser complaint, according to the incident report.

The deputy said people living at the home had no knowledge of the incident they did not own any lasers. The home does have a bright green front porch light.



