Pine Hills widow wants answers in husband's death

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A Pine Hills widow is pushing to get answers in the murder of her husband.

Jeffery Webb was one of five people shot in December 2016 near 5100 North Lane Parkway. More than a year later, no one has been arrested or charged with his death.

His wife of more than 30 years, Tanya Webb, said she will continue to fight for justice and has been since she buried her husband.

"I call detectives, you know, the homicide detectives in my husband's case. I am constantly on them," Webb said.

Jefferey Webb was caught in the crossfire at a shopping strip along North Parkway.

"Moving forward is so hard right now for me because I have no closure," Webb said.

Webb calls detectives with Orlando police two to three times a month in an effort to keep her husband's case alive.

"I don't know what to believe. One minute we are close and call back and we're not close," Webb said.

Webb said a new detective has taken over her husband's case. She called him Tuesday for an update and is still waiting to hear back.

It's a routine she's too familiar with and one she said she wants to see come to an end.

"If I can get just some type of justice for my husband, I can rest at night," Webb said.

Webb said her push for answers goes beyond her.

She wants other victims to know that they shouldn't remain silent in their loved one's unsolved cases.

Her hope is to bring attention to that and push people to speak up.

Two months after her husband's death, a billboard with her husband's story was posted in the Pine Hills community.

It was an initiative by Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin.

Siplin said she plans to place murder victims' stories on billboards again in the near future to bring attention to the lives lost and crimes that need to end.

