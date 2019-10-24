Plane flips over during landing at Apopka Airport

APOPKA, Fla. - A plane rolled over and ended up upside down during a touch-and-go landing at the Orlando Apopka Airport Thursday morning.

Officials from the Apopka Police Department said the incident happened at about 9:45 a.m. when the plane struck the ground during landing, causing it to roll over.

No one on board the Tecnam Bravo light sport plane, which is owned by a private aviation school located at the airport, was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

A photo shared with News 6 shows a small white plane flipped over.

