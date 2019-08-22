Plane tumbles during emergency landing in Sumter, officials say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - No one was injured when an experimental plane tumbled during a controlled emergency landing Thursday evening, officials said.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. behind a residence on County Road 204. The pilot, who was the only occupant of the plane, did not require hospitalization.

It's unclear why the pilot needed to make an emergency landing or what caused it to tumble.

Firefighters said a very small fuel leak has since been contained.

