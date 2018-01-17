SunRail train fatally hits pedestrian in Winter Park, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - SunRail has suspended service to one of its trains after the train fatally struck a pedestrian in Winter Park Wednesday, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

Police said the crash happened near Fairbanks Avenue and New York Avenue shortly before noon.

SunRail officials first said that Train P316 would be delayed for at least an hour, then they announced that service would be suspended.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed several fire trucks and patrol vehicles near Fairbanks Avenue and New York Avenue. The train was stopped on the tracks, surrounded by crime scene tape.

Roads in the area were reopened by 12:30 p.m., police said.

The identity of the pedestrian who was fatally struck has not been released, but officials said they believe the person's actions were intentional. Police said they are investigating the crash.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

